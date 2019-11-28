Grand Dance Drama L'AMOUR IMMORTEL Returns For Third Triumphant Run in Hong Kong

Article Pixel Nov. 28, 2019  
Grand Dance Drama L'AMOUR IMMORTEL Returns For Third Triumphant Run in Hong Kong

Following its box-office success in 2015, and touring performances in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Taipei for 4 years, the Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) is bringing back its award-winning grand dance drama L'Amour Immortel to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre from 6 to 8 December 2019. Originally an adaptation of Hong Kong film icon Tsui Hark's most emblematic film A Chinese Ghost Story, L'Amour Immortel has won three Hong Kong Dance Awards 2016, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer, Outstanding Performance by a Male Dancer and Outstanding Set Design for Dance.

"Life is a dream in which laughter and tears meet."

Nie Xiaoqian, an alluring ghost, is enslaved by a sinister demon and forced to prey on humans. When she meets and falls head-over-heels in love with the honest and good-natured Ning Caichen, she becomes determined to save him from evil forces, even at the cost of her own afterlife. In L'Amour Immortel, the timeless classic is filled with new spirit by the performers' physical expression. It captures the essence of the most beautiful human values in a poignant ghost story that will touch many hearts in this broken world.

Triumphant Return for the Third Run in Hong Kong!

From the silver screen to the stage, director and choreographer Yang Yuntao believes that "despite their fundamental differences, both film and dance shed light on the truth, goodness and beauty in the tragic romance between human and ghost." Focusing more on the body and emotions, the dance drama is not only a narrative, it is instead the soul and memories in cinema transformed and brought to audiences by the medium of dance. Now to be staged for the third time, L'Amour Immortel is going to remain imprinted on our collective memory.

Production Team

Director & Choreographer: Yang Yuntao
Associate Choreographer: Xie Yin
Script Adaptation: Sin Chun-tung
Music Director & Composer: Yin Ng
Set Designer: Tsang Man-tung
Costume Designer: Eddy Mok
Lighting Designer: Billy Tang
Digital Image Designer: Oliver Shing

Special thanks to Fortune Star Media Limited

Performance Information

Venue

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre

Date/Time

6 - 7.12.2019 (Fri - Sat) 7:45 pm

7 - 8.12.2019 (Sat - Sun) 3:00 pm

Price

Fri & Sat Evenings $480, $380, $280, $180, $80

Matinees $440, $340, $240, $140, $80

Duration

Approx 1 hour 40 minutes with an intermission

Ticketing

Tickets available now at URBTIX

URBTIX Internet Ticketing: www.urbtix.hk

Telephone Credit Card Booking: 2111 5999

Ticketing Enquiries: 3761 6661

Age Range

Suitable for aged 6 or above

Programme Enquiries

3103 1806 / www.hkdance.com

Discount

(Limited quota)

50% off

Full-time students, people with disabilities and the minder, senior citizens aged 60 or above and CSSA recipients

20% off

Prestige Member of "Friends of Hong Kong Dance Company"

10% off

Classic Member of "Friends of Hong Kong Dance Company"

Please refer to URBTIX for other discount offers

L'Amour Immortel Exhibition

Date /Time

2019.11.27 - 12.2 09:00-23:00

Venue

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Foyer

Remarks

Free


Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE AUSTIN PUPPET INCIDENT Begins December 6
  • TUNA And QUICHE - Yummy Holiday Shows Served Up At The City Theatre Austin
  • SHE LOVES ME Now Running At Austin Playhouse Through December 21
  • Photo Flash: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL At ZACH Theatre