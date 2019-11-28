Grand Dance Drama L'AMOUR IMMORTEL Returns For Third Triumphant Run in Hong Kong

Following its box-office success in 2015, and touring performances in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Taipei for 4 years, the Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) is bringing back its award-winning grand dance drama L'Amour Immortel to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre from 6 to 8 December 2019. Originally an adaptation of Hong Kong film icon Tsui Hark's most emblematic film A Chinese Ghost Story, L'Amour Immortel has won three Hong Kong Dance Awards 2016, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer, Outstanding Performance by a Male Dancer and Outstanding Set Design for Dance.

"Life is a dream in which laughter and tears meet."

Nie Xiaoqian, an alluring ghost, is enslaved by a sinister demon and forced to prey on humans. When she meets and falls head-over-heels in love with the honest and good-natured Ning Caichen, she becomes determined to save him from evil forces, even at the cost of her own afterlife. In L'Amour Immortel, the timeless classic is filled with new spirit by the performers' physical expression. It captures the essence of the most beautiful human values in a poignant ghost story that will touch many hearts in this broken world.

Triumphant Return for the Third Run in Hong Kong!

From the silver screen to the stage, director and choreographer Yang Yuntao believes that "despite their fundamental differences, both film and dance shed light on the truth, goodness and beauty in the tragic romance between human and ghost." Focusing more on the body and emotions, the dance drama is not only a narrative, it is instead the soul and memories in cinema transformed and brought to audiences by the medium of dance. Now to be staged for the third time, L'Amour Immortel is going to remain imprinted on our collective memory.

Production Team

Director & Choreographer: Yang Yuntao

Associate Choreographer: Xie Yin

Script Adaptation: Sin Chun-tung

Music Director & Composer: Yin Ng

Set Designer: Tsang Man-tung

Costume Designer: Eddy Mok

Lighting Designer: Billy Tang

Digital Image Designer: Oliver Shing

Special thanks to Fortune Star Media Limited

Performance Information Venue Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre Date/Time 6 - 7.12.2019 (Fri - Sat) 7:45 pm 7 - 8.12.2019 (Sat - Sun) 3:00 pm Price Fri & Sat Evenings $480, $380, $280, $180, $80 Matinees $440, $340, $240, $140, $80 Duration Approx 1 hour 40 minutes with an intermission Ticketing Tickets available now at URBTIX URBTIX Internet Ticketing: www.urbtix.hk Telephone Credit Card Booking: 2111 5999 Ticketing Enquiries: 3761 6661 Age Range Suitable for aged 6 or above Programme Enquiries 3103 1806 / www.hkdance.com Discount (Limited quota) 50% off Full-time students, people with disabilities and the minder, senior citizens aged 60 or above and CSSA recipients 20% off Prestige Member of "Friends of Hong Kong Dance Company" 10% off Classic Member of "Friends of Hong Kong Dance Company" Please refer to URBTIX for other discount offers L'Amour Immortel Exhibition Date /Time 2019.11.27 - 12.2 09:00-23:00 Venue Hong Kong Cultural Centre Foyer Remarks Free





