BAYREUTH: SCENES FROM THE RING Will Be Performed in Hong Kong in January

Performances will run 17-18 January 2025. 

By: Dec. 30, 2024
BAYREUTH: SCENES FROM THE RING Will Be Performed in Hong Kong in January Image
Bayreuth: Scenes from the Ring is coming to Hong Kong in January. The programme will feature Wagner's The Ring: Scenes from Siegfried and Götterdämmerung. Performances will run 17-18 January 2025. 

For the first time since performing the complete cycle from 2015–18, the HK Phil returns to Wagner’s Ring with scenes from Siegfried and Götterdämmerung. Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, praised by Das Opernglas as “one of the most inspired conductors who ever undertook the Ring in Bayreuth”, leads the orchestra.

Wagnerian soprano Ricarda Merbeth, known for her commanding portrayal of Brünnhilde, and Heldentenor Stefan Vinke, renowned for his powerful interpretation of Siegfried, join forces with the HK Phil for these exceptional concerts.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours 15 minutes with an intermission.




