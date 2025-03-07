WEST SIDE STORY, FUNNY GIRL, And More Announced for Diamond Head 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diamond Head Theatre has unveiled its 2025-2026 season lineup today in a showcase attended by subscribers. This season features six shows featuring contemporary sensations, beloved family favorites and timeless classic crowd-pleasers. All shows run for three weeks and may be extended.

Season subscriptions start at $174, guaranteeing seats to the entire season of shows. Be the first eligible to become a new subscriber through this sign up form here and we'll be in touch.

"Our 2025-2026 season builds on DHT's tradition of artistic excellence with fresh energy and innovative theatrical storytelling," says DHT Executive Director Trevor Tamashiro. "Next season, we focus on presenting powerful, inspirational stories with an eclectic lineup of shows that offers entertainment for all ages, from keiki to kupuna."

Here's the new season line up for 2025-26:

Come From Away

Come From Away is a musical based on the true events of September 11, 2001, when 38 planes carrying thousands of passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. The small town welcomed stranded travelers with music, food and open hearts, overcoming cultural and language barriers. Audiences will experience extraordinary kindness and resilience of a community that turned an unexpected tragedy into a powerful act of humanity. The show opens September 12, 2025 and closes September 28, 2025. Come From Away is written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled

Debuting this season, Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled is a heartwarming family musical that tells the story of a misfit pine tree in search of her place in the world. With the help of a charismatic polar bear, Piney embarks on an unforgettable adventure. Featuring an exciting score by Roslyn Catracchia (Once Upon One Time trilogy) and Peter Seibert (Captain Marvel), this uplifting show captures the wonder of the holidays and will delight audiences of all ages. Show opens November 21, 2025 and closes December 7, 2025.

The Last Five Years

Currently lighting up Broadway, The Last Five Years offers an unforgettable exploration of love's highs and lows. The musical follows a New York couple, a rising author and an aspiring actress, as they navigate the complexities of their five-year relationship. Praised for its "extraordinary and jubilant" score (Chicago Tribune), the show delves into whether shared dreams can sustain a relationship despite life's divergent paths. Show opens January 23, 2026 and closes on February 8, 2026. The Last Five Years is a musical by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.

West Side Story

West Side Story brings the world's greatest love story to life on stage with unmatched intensity and emotion. Featuring Leonard Bernstein's legendary score and Stephen Sondheim's unforgettable lyrics including classics like "Maria," "Tonight," "America," "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere." The bold and sizzling choreography of Jerome Robbins adds an electrifying energy, making this musical one of the most important and influential of all time. The show opens March 20, 2026 and closes April 5, 2026. West Side Story is a Broadway musical directed by Jerome Robbins, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Funny Girl

Funny Girl, the beloved classic about Fanny Brice, a determined girl from New York's Lower East Side who becomes one of Broadway's brightest stars. Despite being told she'd never make it, Brice's talent and resilience propels her to fame. Her rise to stardom unfolds through Bob Merrill and Jule Styne's unforgettable score, featuring hits: "I'm the Greatest Star," "Don't Rain On My Parade," and "People." With heart, humor and dazzling musical numbers, Funny Girl celebrates the enduring legacy of a performer who inspired generations. The show opens May 22, 2026 and closes June 7, 2026. Funny Girl is a musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart.

LES MISERABLES

Winner of more than 100 international awards and enjoyed by more than 130 million people worldwide, LES MISERABLES is a powerful tale of passion, redemption and revolution. As the world's longest-running musical, it remains a modern classic, featuring one of the most memorable scores in musical history. Set in 19th Century France, the story follows Jean Valjean, a man released after 19 years of unjust imprisonment, only to endure a life of mistrust and mistreatment. In breaking his parole, Valjean embarks on a lifelong struggle for redemption. Epic and emotionally stirring, LES MISERABLES continues to captivate audiences around the globe with its grand and uplifting narrative. The show opens July 31, 2026 and closes August 16, 2026. This musical is based on Victor Hugo's iconic novel.

