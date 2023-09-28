Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui Photo
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

Diamond Head Theatre presents Mamma Mia! For Maui, a special benefit performance on Wednesday, October 4, in which all ticket sales will support Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? Comes to the Kennedy Theatre in October Photo
ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? Comes to the Kennedy Theatre in October

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present, Are We There Yet, Baby? a dance-theatre production challenging conventional binary assumptions within society and education. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Launch Photo
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Launch 2023 Poetry Out Loud Competition

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) invite high school students throughout Hawai’i to participate in Poetry Out Loud! Learn more about the program and how to participate here!

4
