Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The March 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Due to the very large amount of entries in March this announcement is coming a little later than usual but we are happy to announce that the March Go Try PlayWrite winner is Julia Gillman for her piece Novelty Reboot.

March 2023 Prompt: Something a little different. Write an extended stage direction, no more than 8 pages, that you consider impossible to execute on stage. For example, Ibsen's play, When We Dead Awaken, ends with an avalanche carrying two characters to their death.

After a couple of decades away, Julia Gilman (she/her) is grateful to be living on O'ahu again, where she grew up. Her range of work experience spans multiple industries (food manufacturing, legal services, education, arts administration) and multiple geographies (Hawai'i, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Michigan). She holds a master's degree from Columbia College Chicago and a bachelor's degree from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. In local theatre, she previously worked with now-defunct playwriting collective Cabaret Tiki and improvisational group Loose Screws. Her personal interests are in local theatre, dance, and performing arts in Hawai'i.



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the April 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of April is: A prompt a month late. Write a ten page maximum scene or an eight page maximum monologue of someone "mansplaining" something to someone else. Here's a rather simplistic example: a hammer explaining to a nail what it's like to be a nail. Good luck playwrights.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!



Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Vacations Hawaiʻi, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.