Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The December 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAY WRITE

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the December prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

The prompt for the month of December 2023 is:

A “what's in the news” part two prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or an six (6) page maximum monologue of a child responding to an event currently in the news. They may or may not proffer a solution, but they do add clarity to the event. The child could be talking to an adult or other children. Find all the innocence and cruelty in a child's perspective.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your December entries HERE

