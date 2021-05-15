Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra's SHERATON STARLIGHT SERIES is Streaming Now

The Sheraton Starlight Series will feature eight weeks of outdoor performances at the Waikiki Shell,

May. 15, 2021  
Safely return to your seats as the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at the Waikiki Shell for the return of the Starlight Series sponsored by Sheraton Waikiki. The Sheraton Starlight Series will feature eight weeks of outdoor performances at the Waikiki Shell, embracing the sense of place this iconic venue provides to our community.

This inaugural series will feature a festival of music by Hawai'i-born composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, where audiences will experience seven works throughout the summer by this young composer, whose music focuses on the people, culture, history, and storytelling of his home.

The Starlight Series will also include winners of the Nā Hōkū 'Ōpio "Young Stars" Program-a competition hosted by the HSO for locally trained, young musicians of Hawai'i-showcasing the abundance of talent being cultivated in our community.

Learn more at https://www.myhso.org/starlight?fbclid=IwAR3D4ity2DgZUGS1Ijl75oaOfZlbgaitBCe3oF0b90xrMiWfGbc5x12xYW4.


