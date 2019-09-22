HTY Announces SHHHHH

Audiences will be charmed by Annie Cusick Wood's latest play, Shhhhh. Developed for our littlest audience members (3+) and their ohana, Shhhhh is a heart-warming and music-filled piece with plenty of physical and nonverbal antics and nonsense. Little ones will discover a quirky, magical world where words are locked up. Shhhhh shares with us the joy of having the courage to speak up for yourself and others.

Shhhhh was created by the same team who brought you Sparkle, recently described as a "beautiful message of acceptance and bravery" at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019. The performance features HTY company actors, Matthew Mazzella and Serina Dunham. Shhhhh was created and directed by Annie Cusick Wood with sound design by Matthew Mazzella. Sets, props, and costumes designed by Karen Kiefer.

Shhhhh opens to the public on Saturday, October 12 with performances at 9:30 am and 11:30 am at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of The Cathedral of St. Andrew, and continues Saturday October 19 at 9:30 am and 11:30 am and Sunday, Oct 13 at 2:00 pm. The HTY for Every Family Pay-What-You-Can performance is on October 19 at 11:30 am. The performance is 35 minutes long. Single tickets are $20 for adults (age 18-59), $15 for seniors (age 60+) and $10 for youth (ages 2-17). Tickets at www.htyweb.org or 839-9885.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.

Photo Credit: Brad Goda





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You