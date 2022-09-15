Don Barnhart to Kick Off Grand Opening of the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Waikiki With Comedy Hypnosis Show

Direct from his own show in Las Vegas, comedian and comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart is kicking off the grand opening of the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Waikiki September 17th with his standup and comedy hypnosis show.

Don Barnhart, he's the only Las Vegas headliner with 2 residencies and since 1992 Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world for USO, Battle Comics and Armed Forces Entertainment. Don is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive.

Barnhart is a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carrey. Don's Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is going viral on the internet. ""If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart, said the producer. Don's been seen on NBC, MTV, Jokesters TV, The Bob and Tom Show and considers Hawaii is true home.

Don Barnhart is also a comedy hypnotist turning audience volunteers into the stars of the show. His show hasbeen setting record attendance numbers at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high schools, corporate entertainment and private events with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show.

The insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress, and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

Joining Barnhart at 9pm for the Aloha Ha Comedy Club's standup comedy is the Original Hawaiian King of Comedy Bo Irvine. The two friends bring the 8th & 9th Islands together in a night that can only be described as a night of comedy not to be missed.

Since the two comedians first met, Bo and Don became lifelong friends joining each other onstage at the end of each other's headline show to do improv, creating comedy on the fly. "The synergy of comedy and laughter between the two is incomparable", said one review.

For years, Bo Irvine consistently garnered 5 Star TripAdvisor reviews for his "High & Right Comedy Night" residency at the Hale Koa Hotel as well as "Comedy Polynesia" at the Waikiki Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel.

Bo just returned from headlining a sold-out tour of Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas and has been seen on NBC "Late Nite", Showtime "Comedy Club Network", A&E "Comedy on the Road", HBO Comic Relief, or NBC "Last Comic Standing" Season 6 Hawaii Showcase. He's performed alongside George Carlin, Howie Mandel, Jeff Foxworthy, Brad Garrett and George Wallace.

The Aloha Ha Comedy Club is currently looking for event, banquet or showroom space on the outer islands of Maui, Kauai and Kona so If you or your business might be interested in bringing an Aloha Ha Comedy Club satellite show to your venue, please contact Don directly.

Showtime for the Aloha Ha Comedy Club is 7pm with Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show and 9pm for Barnhart and Bo Irvine's standup comedy show.

The Aloha Ha Comedy Club is located inside the Coral Ballroom at The Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

Ticket prices begin at $49.95 with VIP options. There are also Military, Hilton Hotel Guest, Local & Kama'aina rates available. Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged. More information and tickets are available at www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com