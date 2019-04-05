A TIMELESS PRINCESS, An Original New Musical, Opens At The Mamiya Theatre

Edgewater Productions is pleased to announce its first ever production and a new original musical entitled A Timeless Princess at the Mamiya Theatre July 11 - 14 and July 18 - 21, 2019. Written and produced by Denny Miyasato, the musical tells the story of a present-day serviceman who is transported back in time 120 years, arriving on the streets of a bustling Honolulu to a world of struggle and strife amongst mounting tensions and a heated social and political landscape. He is enchanted by a young Princess Ka'iulani and a captivating story of love and hope, strength and sacrifice unfolds.

Recording star Ciana Pelekai headlines the cast in the role of Princess Ka'iulani. Ciana, of Waianae, is an 18-year old graduate of Radford High School. She moved to Las Vegas in June of 2018 to pursue her passion and love for music. From a humble beginning, Ciana showed remarkable potential and talent. She appeared on America's Got Talent twice, advancing into the quarterfinals in New York City and performed on the Radio City Music Hall stage. Ciana was also featured on Maury's Most Talented Kids show and has performed at numerous professional sporting events. In January of 2019, she signed a recording contract with Jon-Tonz Music Group in New York and shortly after, released her first single, "Bluff," which received over 4 million views on sound cloud in the first two weeks.

The talented cast includes Jeremiah Ulufanua as James Landsfield, Matthew Pedersen as Kimo K., Jade Stice as Queen Lili'uokalani, Cathy Foy as Olivia, Emily Hoadley as Anuhea, Buffy Wong as Momilani, Samuel Tafolo as Keanu, Howard Bishop as Alistair Davenport, Antonio Anagaran as Louis L'Argent, Ryan Dressel as Richard Carlton/Alex. Ensemble members include Toshiko Davidson, Erika Ho'onani Ebanez, Kamele Hattori, Sorelle Hattori, Ho'onani Kamai, Emi Sampson, Jorin Young, Adrian Aguinaldo, Darian Aquino, Moses Emosi, Chev-Vaughn Lum, Gum Nau, I.S. Ruben, Ernor Sewell-Welle and Misipati Wene-Sataraka.

Directing the production is Michael Ng. Guest musical director is Darcie Yoshinaga. Guest choreographer is Jonathan Clarke Sypert. James Corry is set, costume and hair/makeup designer.

The production will run July 11 - 14 and 18 - 21 at Mamiya Theatre. For a detailed listing of showtimes visit https://www.atimelessprincess.com/shows. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at www.ticketor.com.

There will be an opening night gala event on July 11th at 5:30 p.m., featuring a sumptuous selection of food and drinks. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/727611750972321/ for more information.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, writer/composer Denny Miyasato has had music in his blood for as long as he can remember. Both of his parents were members of the Chidori Orchestra, but Denny's singing was his little secret until a classmate overheard him singing in the shower after football practice one day. The Roosevelt High School student encouraged Denny to join the Glee Club during his senior year and his life would be forever changed, having the passion for music take hold. It was the backyard kanakapilas with his Glee Club friends that exposed him to the Hawaiian culture, always welcomed with hugs and kisses from the aunties and tutus on the slopes of Papakolea. It was then Denny wrote his first song after having picked up an ukulele for the first time. He would eventually form the band Edgewater, that played alternative rock music in Honolulu in the early 2000's.

As an entrepreneur and CEO, Denny's business Video Vend, Inc. eventually became the largest coin-operated amusement company in Hawaii with twenty-seven employees. He sold the amusement machine company in 2005 to concentrate on building a network of ATM machines in Hawaii and the mainland. ATM Pacific is the largest independent ATM company in Hawaii with over five hundred locations. He loves his work but has reconnected with his creative side with the production of A Timeless Princess.

Denny says that writing music is a natural process with melodies and lyrics that are created through experiences within the scope on one's lifetime. He admits to being infatuated with Princess Ka'iulani's beauty from an early age. After reading the book, "The Betrayal of Lili'uokalani," in 2001, little vignettes started to appear in his head and in 2006 with his laptop the first words of the story, A Timeless Princess were written. Over the next twelve years the script, music and themes have evolved into today's production.

Director Michael Ng is an award-winning actor/director with a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. Last seen as The King of Siam in I'm A Bright Kid Foundation's The King and I, he has worked professionally as an actor both in Hawai'i and on the mainland. Credits include Nickelodeon's "iCarly," "Big Time Rush," FOX's "Dollhouse," CBS' "Criminal Minds," "Hawaii Five-0," ABC's "Last Resort," and Cameron Crowe's Aloha. As a filmmaker, Michael wrote, produced, and directed Peace by Piece which premiered at the 2013 Hawaii International Film Festival. He is currently on the teaching staff at the Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center where he had previously helmed the live stage productions of Grease, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Once On This Island, In The Heights, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia!. Michael also directed Manoa Valley Theatre's 2018 production of Lisa Matsumoto's musical comedy, The Princess and the Iso Peanut.

An internationally renowned, award-winning and innovative composer, arranger Woody Pak creates music for film, commercials and pop music as well as theater and concert performances. He draws from an array of influences and tells musical stories while combining different genres, from rock and metal to hip hop and jazz to classical and sounds from around the world. Woody is a graduate of MIT and the Juilliard School. He currently resides in Seoul, Korea where he is a Professor of Applied Music at the Seoul Institute of the Arts.





