2019 Hallowbaloo Music, Arts & Craft Beer Festival to Take Place October 26

The twelfth annual Hallowbaloo on Saturday, October 26, 2019 will be an epic celebration of music, food, art and the exploding craft beer scene in Honolulu. Hallowbaloo is not just a festival - it's an experience! Honolulu's Chinatown Arts District will transform into a spooktacular cauldron of Halloween cheer featuring thousands of costumes. For over ten years, Hallowbaloo has brought together over 50,000 people to celebrate the arts and spirit of the most creative holiday of the year, Halloween. Join us for an evening you'll never forget!

The Hallowbaloo Street Festival kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Nu'uanu Ave. and surrounding streets. At 10:00 p.m., the Street Festival entertainment wraps as Club Hallowbaloo revs up in with bodacious beats bouncing deep into the night at ten Chinatown venues. This year's lineup of live entertainment includes Tavana Electric, Paul Izak Band, Son Caribe, Brighter Side of Soul, The BlueStones, Micah Banks w/ DJ Osna, Hapah Boy, Anit and Romeo Valentine andDee Wizard. In addition, Skull & Crown Trading Co. is turning a portion of Nu 'uanu Ave. into a Zombie Apocalypse - a wasteland of wrecked cars, squirming brains and zombies.

There will be Halloween cheer, entertainment, bites and beverages to suit every fancy. For families and revelers who prefer a smooth ghoulish glide, an early jaunt through Hallowbaloo's street festival, including dinner at one of its delectable pop-ups will be hard to beat. And of course, if you're one of the many who view Hallowbaloo as the ultimate euphoric release, take a double dip of masquerade mayhem by dancing through the over 5,000 costumed revelers who fill our street festival grounds and Club Hallowbaloo.

Hallowbaloo hijinks happen only once a year. Get your costumes ready!

Tickets are on sale now at: http://hallowbaloo.eventbrite.com

Ticket Information:

Street Festival Wristband: $15 - Provides the ability to purchase drinks at the bars located on the streets. Street Festival begins at 5:00 p.m. and entertainment ends at 10:00 p.m.

Club Hallowbaloo Wristband: $35 - Gives access toall street festival bars and entry into all Chinatown Club Hallowbaloo venues.

VIP Club Hallowbaloo Wristband: $60 - Gives priority access to street festival, as well as access to all street festival bars, 5 free craft beer tastings at the craft beer area, a souvenir beer stein (while supplies last), priority entry to all Club Hallowbaloo venues.

Street Festival + Craft Beer Tasting: $30 - 5 free craft beer tastings, Hallowbaloo souvenir stein and access to street festival bars.

2Pack Deal Club: $65 - Admission for two with access to all street festival bars and entry into all Club Hallowbaloo venues.

2Pack Deal VIP Club: $110 - Admission for two with priority access to street festival, as well as access to all street festival bars, 5 free craft beer tastings at the craft beer area per person (10 total), two souvenir beer steins (while supplies last) and priority entry into all Club Hallowbaloo venues.

5:00PM-10:00PM - FREE STREET FESTIVAL

5,000+ costumed revelers a-? 3 outdoor stages a-? 10+ food vendors

Zombie Apocalypse (Nu'uanu Avenue between Hotel Street and King Street): zombies turn Nu'uanu Avenue into a wasteland of wrecked cars and squirming brains. Produced by Skull & Crown Trading Co.

Roktoberfest HI: 30 craft beers and Hallowbaloo 2019 collector stein.

Costume Contest with $1,000 cash awarded & other prizes.

Performances by: Tavana Electric, Paul Izak Band, Son Caribe, Brighter Side of Soul, The BlueStones, Micah Banks w/ DJ Osna, Hapah Boy, Anit and Romeo Valentine, Dee Wizard.

Location: Nuuanu Avenue between Chaplain Lane and King Street, Hotel Street between Bethel Street and Smith Street and Pauahi Street between Bethel Street and Smith Street.

9:00PM-2:00AM - CLUB HALLOWBALOO

10 Clubs - One Wristband

Purchase one Club Hallowbaloo wristband and receive entry to ten Chinatown clubs

Must be 21 years old or older.

Hallowbaloo 2019 is produced by Hawaii Halloween, LLC. For more information visit www.hallowbaloo.com





