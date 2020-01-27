Theater of Changes is Inviting Teachers to Take Part in the 16th International Festival of Making Theater

Theater of Changes is inviting acting, movement and voice teachers to take part in the 16th International Festival of Making Theater (In.F.o.Ma.T.) which will be held in Athens, Greece, June 29th - July 4th 2020, at the Theater of Changes, 19a, Tritis Septemvriou str, 104 32, Athens, Greece. The selected teachers will present the same workshop three times to a different group of participants each time, over a three-hour workshop. Furthermore, teachers - in their turn - will be able to witness and keep themselves updated with other teachers' methods and working techniques.



The selection will be completed in three phases:



a) All teachers should express their interest by sending an

email to info@toc.gr with all the necessary information (short bio, workshop description, max 50 words, title of the workshop) no later than February 20th 2020

b) Agreeing with the terms and conditions that will be emailed

back, the selected teachers should confirm their acceptance.

c) Having sent the email of acceptance of the terms and conditions, the selected teachers will receive the final confirmation of their participation at the Festival.



No applications will be accepted after February 20th 2020



For more information please visit

http://theater-school.com/infomat-3/1-infomat/58-infomat/370-invitation-2





