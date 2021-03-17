Greek National Opera Launches GNO TV

The full operation of Greek National Opera's GNO TV started today and aims to bring the magical world of the National Opera to you, wherever you are, 24 hours a day!

Meet GNO TV at www.nationalopera.gr/GNOTV.

Follow the simple registration process and enjoy 13 opera, dance, musical theatre productions, children's shows, concerts, and online festivals and backstage videos and online performances programs.

GNO TV is an on demand platform that enables viewers to view ELS performances from the comfort of their home, at any time they choose and as many times as they wish, within one month from the first viewing. GNO TV performances will remain available for 4 to 8 months.

Available now:

WITH TICKET

- Madama Butterfly (available until 31/7 / 2021)

- Don Giovanni (available until 31/7 / 2021)

- Four seasons (available until 31/7 2021)

- Requiem Ahmatova & Anniversary (available until 31/7 / 2021)

- White rose (available until 31/7 2021)

- Twilight of debts (available until 31/7 2021)

- The Mikados (available until 31/7 / 2021)

- Prince Ivan and fire bird (available until 31/12 / 2021)

- The emperor's nightingale (available until 31/12 / 2021)

FREE VIEWS

- No, I don't! You won't get in our nose! (available until 31/12 / 2021)

- Stephanos Thomopoulos piano recital (available until 31/12 / 2021)

- Piano recital by George Konstantinos (available until 31/12 / 2021)

- Presentation of Hellenic Dance School (available until 31/7 / 2021)

Learn more at www.nationalopera.gr/GNOTV.