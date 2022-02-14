Greek National Opera Announces Open Call For Art Workshops and Educational Seminars

The Learning & Participation Department of the Greek National Opera invites adults with or without disabilities, who love performance arts and seek chances for artistic creation, to the experiential art workshops "Composition and Inclusion".

Based on the principles of inclusion and accessibility, participants will form groups of 20 persons and making use of their personal and spontaneous expression, as well as their personal experiences, they will be called upon to combine, through a collective process, the arts of theatre, music, and dance and to create their own original music theatre performance. Structured improvisation, a plethora of specialised exercises and games, movement, rhythm, music and speech are the workshops' components, which will motivate participants to express themselves, share, feel and be taught through equitable participation in the creative process.

Part of the experiential workshops, as well as the entire original music theatre performance that will result from the workshops will be filmed, so as to capture and bring out the importance of inclusive practices in developing artistic skills and encouraging artistic creation.

Start of workshops: Saturday 19 February 2022

Workshops' schedule: Saturday and Sunday 12.00 - 14.00

Duration of the programme: Saturday 19 February 2022 - Sunday 17 April 2022

Application deadline: 13 February 2022

Confirmation of participation until: 15 February 2022

Applications to the experiential art workshops "Composition and inclusion" will be submitted exclusively through the form you will find here:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DIhUZq57kE2WPOqQnl0k_RYr7l5n1OxJns467hvWSFJUMkkxMFlIWEVQWjNOOU9DRFQxUjdQTFhXSC4u

Open call for participation in the educational seminars:

"Τhe Aesthetics of Accessibility"

The Learning & Participation Department of the Greek National Opera invites arts educators and non-formal education instructors but also at all those interested in integrating inclusion and accessibility tools into planning, organisation, and implementation practices of educational and cultural projects. The seminars focus on developing and disseminating the necessary practical knowledge for a more inclusive and accessible way of developing artistic skills and encouraging artistic creation.

Participation is free. The maximum number of participants is 20 persons and they will be selected in the order in which they apply.

Start of seminars: Saturday 19 February 2022

Seminars' schedule: Saturday and Sunday 17.00 - 20.00

Duration of the programme: Saturday 19 February 2022 - Sunday 27 February 2022

Application deadline: 13 February 2022

Confirmation of participation until: 15 February 2022

Applications to the educational seminars "Τhe Aesthetics of Accessibility" will be submitted exclusively through email at education@nationalopera.gr with the subject: Application to the educational seminars "Τhe Aesthetics of Accessibility"

For more information or clarifications please contact us at education@nationalopera.gr