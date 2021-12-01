BWW Feature: MAESTRO YIANNIS HADJILOIZOU TO LEAD CONCERT FOR POPE FRANCIS at Presidential Palace Of Cyprus

MAESTRO YIANNIS HADJILOIZOU TO CONDUCT HANDEL'S MESSIAH FOR POPE FRANCIS.

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus December 2, 2021, in what is a historic event. The visit will last till December 4th, when the Pope is scheduled to visit Athens, Greece. This is the second time that a Leader of the Vatican State visits Cyprus.

Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou has received an honorary invitation from the Holy See and the Cyprus Presidency to conduct members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in orchestral excerpts from Handel's "Messiah" during the official welcome ceremony of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, hosted by HE President Anastasiades.

HE the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nicos Anastasiades and Pope Francis will discuss the humanitarian issue of missing persons, the protection of cultural heritage, the promotion of interfaith dialogue, as well as the Cyprus Issue and the United Nations' attempt to reunite the island since the illegal Turkish invasion of 1974. The global refugee issue, environmental protection, climate change, and human rights, will also be discussed.

As with his Carnegie Hall debut conducting Mahler's 2nd Symphony with the Athens Philharmonic, Maestro Hadjiloizou is once again in the international spotlight promoting world peace through music from his native Nicosia, Cyprus.