Wiener Staatsoper Updates COVID-19 Regulations as of February 19

Wiener Staatsoper has updated its rules for COVID-19 safety beginning on February 19. According to the current admission rules, you will need the following proofs or documents for your performance visit:

A valid ticket

A 3G certificate (recovered, vaccinated or tested) - see below for full details - please read these EXACTLY.

An official photo ID

An FFP2 mask

The regulation applies provisionally to all performances until further notice.

Learn more at https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/en/service/ticket-sales/covid-19-information-from-february-19/.