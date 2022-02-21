Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wiener Staatsoper Updates COVID-19 Regulations as of February 19

The regulation applies provisionally to all performances until further notice. 

Feb. 21, 2022  
Wiener Staatsoper has updated its rules for COVID-19 safety beginning on February 19. According to the current admission rules, you will need the following proofs or documents for your performance visit:

  • A valid ticket
  • A 3G certificate (recovered, vaccinated or tested) - see below for full details - please read these EXACTLY.
  • An official photo ID
  • An FFP2 mask

Learn more at https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/en/service/ticket-sales/covid-19-information-from-february-19/.


