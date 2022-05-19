Tickets on Sale For Die Wiener Staatsoper Upcoming Shows

On May 16 at 10:00 a.m. the sale for the new season starts. From this moment you can buy tickets for performances in September and October. For all performances from November 1st until the end of the 2022/23 season you can pre-order tickets.



THE HIGHLIGHTS IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

The season starts with the revival of La Juive under the baton of Bertrand de Billy. As Eléazar, Roberto Alagna returns to the Vienna State Opera. Sonya Yoncheva sings Rachel - in her personal role debut - and Günther Groissböck can be heard as Cardinal Brogni. He also sings Sarastro in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte in September. A second revival is then on the program in October, Leoš Janáček's Jenůfa. Asmik Grigorian will be heard for the first time in the title role at the Haus am Ring. There is a reunion with Carmen, in a first-class cast with Elina Garanca in the title role and Piotr Beczala as Don Jose. Benjamin Bernheim also returns immediately in October, as the Duke in Verdi's Rigoletto.



Also in the September/October period is the first opera premiere of the new season: it is a particularly interesting project, a scenic realization of Mahler's Klagendem Lied and his Kindertotenlieder: Von der Liebe Tod. Calixto Bieito directs, Florian Boesch makes his house debut at the Vienna State Opera, as does conductor Lorenzo Viotti.



Then, at the end of October, you can expect the first ballet premiere of the season: ballet director and chief choreographer Martin Schläpfer creates Dornröschen for the Vienna State Ballet - a world premiere.



TICKETS FOR SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

You can buy tickets online on our website, in person at all Federal Theater box offices, or by phone. You can find all the information you need about buying tickets here, and addresses, telephone numbers and opening times here.



At the same time as the advance sales for the 2022/23 season, we are switching to a new ticketing system. Of course, we have prepared everything so that the changeover will be as smooth as possible for you. Nevertheless, some questions may arise during the login or the purchase process. If you need help, please call +43 1 51444 2222 (Mon - Fri 10.00-16.00) or send us an e-mail to tickets@wiener-staatsoper.at.



Since you will need to change your password the first time you log in to the new system, we ask that you log in before the presale begins on Monday at 10:00 am. In order to be able to clarify any questions regarding registration before the presale starts, our hotline will exceptionally be available from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16th. Here you will also find the FAQs for the new webshop. Please note that events will not appear in the webshop until 10:00 a.m. on May 16.