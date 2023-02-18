SCHOLL Musical to Premiere at the Stadttheater Fürth/Bavaria in April - Watch a Clip Here!

SCHOLL The Bud of the White Rose, the brand new musical by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert starring Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Sandra Leitner, Fin Holzwart, Karolin Konert, Dennis Hupka and Lina Gerlitz will have its world premiere on 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth/Bavaria. The new video clip features Sandra Leitner as "Sophie" and Alexander Auler as "Hans" singing their dramatic duet "Gemeinsam".

Watch the clip below!

For more information check out http://www.schollmusical.com

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225755®id=68&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stadttheater.de%2Fschollmusical23?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1