SCHOLL Musical to Premiere at the Stadttheater Fürth/Bavaria in April - Watch a Clip Here!

The world premiere will be on the 14th of April 2023.

Feb. 18, 2023  

SCHOLL The Bud of the White Rose, the brand new musical by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert starring Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Sandra Leitner, Fin Holzwart, Karolin Konert, Dennis Hupka and Lina Gerlitz will have its world premiere on 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth/Bavaria. The new video clip features Sandra Leitner as "Sophie" and Alexander Auler as "Hans" singing their dramatic duet "Gemeinsam".

Watch the clip below!

For more information check out http://www.schollmusical.com

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225755®id=68&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stadttheater.de%2Fschollmusical23?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





Review: FACK JU GÖHTE at Metropol Theater Bremen Photo
Review: FACK JU GÖHTE at Metropol Theater Bremen
'Fack Ju Göthe' ist ein begeisterndes Musical, das mit seiner rasanten Geschichte, talentierten Darstellern und euphorisierender Musik für eine Nacht voller positiver Energie und unvergesslichen Momente sorgt.
Krolock Kevin Tarte Wird Seine Rolle Im Musical DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES Photo
Krolock Kevin Tarte Wird Seine Rolle Im Musical DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES
Seit einem Vierteljahrhundert tanzen die Vampire über die Musicalbühnen – das bedeutet 25 Jahre begeisterte Fans, schaurig-schöne Kulissen, rockige Musik, berühmte Balladen und absolute Kultstars in den Hauptrollen! Im Oktober 2022 zelebrierte TANZ DER VAMPIRE im Stuttgarter Stage Palladium Theater das große Jubiläum, aber die Party ist noch lange nicht vorbei: Dieses Frühjahr kehrt einer der am meisten gefeierten Darsteller zurück, den die Vampirshow je gesehen hat: Superstar Kevin Tarte lockt im Mai und Juni erneut als bissiger Graf von Krolock in sein Schloss!
Rustioni Takes Over For Barenboim in DON CARLO in Berlin This Summer Photo
Rustioni Takes Over For Barenboim in DON CARLO in Berlin This Summer
 The Berlin Staatsoper has announced that Daniele Rustioni, 39, will take over conducting duties for Daniel Barenboim at the Berlin Staatsoper in a revival of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo for all performances (June 28 to July 14, 2023).
Review: HAMILTON at Stage-Operettenhaus Photo
Review: HAMILTON at Stage-Operettenhaus
„Eine absolute Empfehlung für jeden, der Teil eines spektakulären Events sein möchte“!

