World Aids Museum And Educational Center Relaunches Community Dialogue Series Next Month

World AIDS Museum and Educational Center is relaunching its Community Dialogue Series with a dynamic and thought-provoking live chat and panel discussion entitled Click Here The free special event, in collaboration with Holy Cross Health, will take place on Tuesday, May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Our Fund Foundation Auditorium at ArtServe (1350 E Sunrise Blvd Suite 111, Fort Lauderdale).

The open forum will feature a diverse group of esteemed entertainers, including Velvet Lenore, Tiffany Arieagus, Shasta McNastie, TP Lords, and Daisy Deadpetals, who will share their unique perspectives on a range of topics, including love, success, politics, and the impact of HIV within the drag community. The forum will be moderated by Fay What, a lesbian television personality and host of The FayWhat?!, a popular YouTube channel that unites the LGBQT+ community, and anchor of "Queer News Tonight" on the Happening Out Television Network.

"In this rapidly changing political climate, World AIDS Museum and Educational Center is pleased to present this thought-provoking program that creates open dialogue and humanizes our local drag performers," said Terry Dyer, executive director of World AIDS Museum and Educational Center. "This is a great opportunity to get to know your favorite entertainers as they talk about their personal and professional struggles and triumphs."

Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and beverages, and Holy Cross will provide free HIV home kits and vaccinations onsite. The event will also feature special performances by Priince Triila and the Florida Grand Opera.



World AIDS Museum and Educational Center is committed to promoting awareness and understanding of issues related to public health and social justice. The Community Dialogue Series is an essential part of the museum's mission to facilitate meaningful conversations about important topics affecting communities today.