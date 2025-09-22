WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Casting Announced at Gulfshore Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfshore Playhouse will launch its 2025–2026 season with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, running October 23–November 23, 2025 in the intimate Struthers Studio at The Baker Theatre and Education Center. CEO and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury will direct, with casting by Michael Cassara. Tickets are on sale now at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

The cast will feature Jeffrey Binder (The Lion King, Mary Poppins) as George, Beth Hylton (A Streetcar Named Desire, The Revolutionists) as Martha, Becca Ballenger (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Steel Magnolias) as Honey, and Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Goodnight, Oscar, The Glass Menagerie) as Nick.

Since its explosive Broadway premiere in 1962, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has been hailed as one of the most raw and fearless plays of the 20th century. The story follows George and Martha, whose late-night gathering with a young couple devolves into a night of confessions, games, and shocking revelations. A potent mix of dark comedy and searing drama, the play remains as relevant today as when it first scandalized audiences.

Performances will run Tuesdays–Saturdays at 7:30pm, with matinees Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets start at $40, with discounts available for patrons under 40, educators, families, and veterans.

Special audience engagement events include a Creative Conversation on October 22, and pre-show discussions on November 2, 5, and 7.