Tickets Available For Gulfshore Playhouse Summer Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theater, will be going somewhere over the rainbow this summer. Tickets are available for Gulfshore Playhouse Education's production of "The Wizard of Oz" June 27 at 7 p.m. and June 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Directed by Director of Education Hester Kamin, the show will star students ages 6 to 14 from Gulfshore Playhouse's "Star in a Show" and "Star in a Show, Jr." summer education programs. The "Young Performer's Edition" is an hour-long adaptation of the classic tale about a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. Participants will take on the roles of Dorothy and all the colorful characters she meets in Oz.

Open to the public, performances will take place at The Norris Center located at 755 8th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

Students in Gulfshore Playhouse Education's "Star in a Show" and "Star in a Show, Jr." summer programs have received over the last several weeks pre-professional theater training in acting, singing and dancing for aspiring young performers.

Education has been a cornerstone of the Gulfshore Playhouse mission since its inception. Every program offers experiences that are invigorating, nurturing, and readily accessible to every member of Southwest Florida. From in-school residencies and world-class theater education training with professional actors, to community partnerships and student matinees, Gulfshore Playhouse Education programs are designed to inspire creativity, encourage self-expression, and foster a deep appreciation of the arts in students of all ages, regardless of economic background. This past year, Gulfshore Playhouse Education served more than 12,000 individuals, 90% of whom participated at no cost to them through scholarships or subsidized funds.

For more information on Gulfshore Playhouse Education, contact Hester Kamin at hkamin@gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529, ext. 207.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





