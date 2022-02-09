The Studio Players Announce 2022-2023 Season

The Studio Players have announced their 2022-2023 Season. Art by Yasmina Reza will kick off TSP Season 10.

Art

by Yasmina Reza July 22 - August 7

Modern art sets people off - amongst other things. Such was the case in "Art" by Yasmina Reza, a play about three men whose 15-year old friendship is torn apart by a white canvas and resolved by the same. It won 1996 Best Comedy Awards for both Oliver and Evening Standard and was translated into 35 languages.

Beer for Breakfast

A comedy by Sean Greenan September 23 - October 19

A group of middle-aged buddies reunite for a "guys' weekend" in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, spirits are high until Jessie, the wife of absent friend Adrian, shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues: will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will woman be crowned the stronger sex after all?

Other Desert Cities

by Jon Robin Baitz - November 25 - December 18

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history-a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Need to Know

by Jonathan Caren - January 20 - February 5, 2023

Lilly and Steven are smart, talented, and charming. Their new neighbor is not. After moving into a new apartment, they meet the man they now share a wall with-Mark Manners, an aspiring fiction writer and longtime tenant of the building. Lilly and Steven proceed to Google-stalk Mark and have a field day mocking his website...only to realize the walls are thin. Did he hear everything they said about him? When they try to resolve the newfound tension, it escalates in ways none of them could ever predict.

Saving Kitty

by Marisa Smith - March 1- - March 26, 2023

The battle lines are drawn and it's all-out war when beautiful, fifty-something Kate Hartley, a wealthy, liberal, Manhattan atheist, launches a diabolical campaign to break up the engagement of her daughter Kitty to hunky Evangelical Christian Paul. Kate, divinely dizzy, supremely charming and highly intelligent, uses all her wiles to scuttle the relationship, alternating between saboteur and seductress.

Murder at the Howard

Johnson's A Comedy by Ron Clark & Sam Bobrick - May 19 -June 4, 2023

Is all fair in love? Even murder? That's the question posed by this light and funny suspense comedy about a love triangle in a Howard Johnson Motor Inn. The play presents a love triangle involving a woman, her lover, and her husband in three scenes. In the first scene, the wife and her lover plot to murder the husband. In the second scene, the wife and her husband are plotting to murder the lover. The third scene has the husband and the lover plotting to murder the wife, but this attempt, like the others, fails.

