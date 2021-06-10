The Southern-Fried FARCE OF NATURE Hits The Off Broadway Palm Stage!

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Farce of Nature playing now through July 25, 2021. From the writers of The Savannah Sipping Society and The Dixie Swim Club, you won't want to miss this laugh-out-loud, Southern-fried farce!

The hysterical Farce of Nature is about the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas and their struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel 'Em Inn. A motley collection of flawed characters hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors, while trying to figure out the source of an awful stench. In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.

The Off Broadway Palm has adjusted their seating arrangement and is operating at a 50% capacity. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures the theatre has taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that Broadway Palm is asking guests that are not fully vaccinated to wear a face mask while not eating or drinking.

Get ready to laugh with Farce of Nature playing now through July 25, 2021. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.