Spotlight: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at The Ritz Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mel Brooks’ madcap comedy collides with Mary Shelley’s classic monster tale Young Frankenstein.

Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist of legend, has died and left everything to his grandson, Frederick, who wants nothing to do with the family’s notorious legacy. To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, meeting the grandson of Victor’s loyal henchman, Igor; the beautiful lab assistant, Inga; and the mysterious Frau Blücher. Before long, Frederick is sucked into his grandfather’s experiments and succeeds in creating human life. But by the time they realize that the Monster’s been accidentally given an abnormal brain, the Monster has already escaped, seemingly set to terrorize the countryside like the Frankensteinian monsters before him. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather? Or will he succeed where the others have not and turn his Monster into a dapper, intelligent man about town?

Young Frankenstein is a hilarious take on the classic horror story, combining zany antics, a witty script, and high-energy comedic performances for one unforgettable, hilarious adventure in Transylvania.

Comments