Sondheim's SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical, running from June 25 through July 27, 2025, at the Kizzie Theater.

This thrilling, fast-paced musical adventure blends razor-sharp wit, unforgettable melodies, and a dash of delightful mischief. Far from a typical dark drama, Sweeney Todd is a masterfully crafted tale bursting with humor, heart, and soaring songs that will have audiences captivated from the moment the curtain rises.

Under the visionary direction and choreography of Dawn Lebrecht Fornara, and with musical direction by Charles Fornara, this production promises a bold, unforgettable theatrical experience. Scenic design by Michael Santos and costumes by Mollie Berman and Mary Anne McKerrow will transport audiences directly to the foggy streets of Victorian London.

Meet the Cast of Unforgettable Characters:

Peter Caporal stars as the brooding and charismatic Sweeney Todd, a man returning to London with a plan-and a razor-to settle old scores.

Mary Anne McKerrow shines as the delightfully eccentric Mrs. Lovett, whose questionable meat pies spark plenty of laughs and chaos.

John McKerrow brings commanding authority as the morally corrupt Judge Turpin.

Landon Libbey and Jorja Evans charm as the young lovers, Anthony and Johanna, whose quest for freedom adds a heartfelt layer to the story.

Rounding out the cast are Kelly Rossberg as the ever-watchful Beadle, Ladd Boris as the flamboyant Adolfo Pirelli, and a talented ensemble cast bringing this lively tale to life.

Featuring Sondheim's iconic score, including beloved songs like "The Worst Pies in London," "Johanna," and "A Little Priest," this production brings one of musical theatre's greatest works to the Naples stage in an exciting and highly entertaining new way.

