SWFL Theatre Fundraisers and Donation Info: How You Can Help!

With the cancellations of so many shows and events happening at theatres around Southwest Florida, these theatres now need your help more than ever.

I know these theatres are incredibly passionate about sharing the arts with the community, and I encourage you to support these incredible people and organizations in any way you can so they can continue to do so. Check out all the info below and please consider making a donation and/or sharing donation info with others who may also want to support these theatres.

Alliance for the Arts

Here is a donation link for Alliance for the Arts: https://www.artinlee.org/engage/donate/?fbclid=IwAR1t3EUZId5I79qN4gj83Xlz0QYO-qx378ZSLJbIKTZgPelBKy92ruzIfgs

Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Rep has transitioned their annual gala to a virtual gala this Saturday, March 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. I encourage you to donate during the gala, as each donation they receive will be matched 100% during the event. Here's how you can donate:

Call in donations/pledges to the box office at (239) 332-4488

Text a pledge to (727) 314-2933 (include full name & pledge amount!)

Donate online through this link: https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login&donation=xx (you can donate now or during the gala through this link!)

They also have an online auction; you can check it out and bid here: https://one.bidpal.net/floridarep/welcome

They are also going to have filmed versions of Every Brilliant Thing and A Doll's House, Part 2 available; will update with links for that.

Naples Performing Arts Center

Here is NPAC's donation link: http://naplesperformingartscenter.com/donate-to-npac/?fbclid=IwAR0ktufNypuISRnzBQuPhyudIoShVDhgdXNvntRExzRIpmBj_Aa2s3Q9Z_E

New Phoenix Theatre

Here is a donation link for New Phoenix Theatre: https://newphoenixtheatrefortmyers.tix.com/Donation.aspx?OrgNum=5925&fbclid=IwAR07_vw8L7YAfYWqiol7snEKfpfVWXaULuAiQygaTRnGalfNiz3uJ91osAk

The Naples Players

The Naples Players is currently looking for donations due to ticket sale losses and is working on a season ticket raffle in the near future. You can donate here: https://my.naplesplayers.org/donate/contribute1

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

You can donate to The Lab via check or PayPal. They are also working on ways to share their shows that will unfortunately not be able to go on. Here is their PayPal link: https://www.paypal.me/LabTheaterFL

Please send any other SWFL theatre donation links my way at emilyyorgey@gmail.com. I would be happy to add them to this article. Thank you everyone, and stay healthy!

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker/Florida Repertory Theatre





