Review: THE MIRACLE WORKER at Pine Island Playhouse

The production runs through March 19, 2023.

Mar. 11, 2023  

The Pine Island Playhouse kicks off its tenth season with The Miracle Worker. After the hurricane devastation of Pine Island, producing a play is in itself a miracle. The organization has long flown under the radar but deserves more attention from the theater community.

The group is a perfect example of what community theater can be. The auditions are open to all; no experience needed. The casts are locals of all ages. They operate on a donation model-no set admission fee. Because they use the facilities of the Pine Island United Methodist Church, shows are family friendly.

I was curious to see who was cast as Helen Keller, and I wasn't disappointed. Keatly Holloway never breaks character and is a force to be reckoned with. Her nemesis and teacher Annie Sullivan is played by Mo Vida with indomitable will mixed with poignancy. Their fight scenes are so realistic that the director Tonya Player felt the need to assure the audience before the performance, "No child was injured in the making of this play."

Theater founder and president Nichole Pichon is sympathetic as Helen's mother Kate who desperately wants help for her child but struggles with the concept of tough love espoused by Sullivan. Nicely balancing her warmth is Cody Allen as Helen's grumpy father. At first bewildered and resistant to Sullivan's measures, he shows there is a loving man under the bluster.

This play by William Gibson was a good choice for post-Ian Pine Island. It demonstrates that progress is possible with enough belief and hard work.

The Miracle Worker runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2pm through March 19 at 5701 Pine Island Road NW in Bokeelia, just west of the intersection of Pine Island Road and Stringfellow Road. Seating is limited, so get there early.



