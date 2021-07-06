Photos: First Look at GREASE at Broadway Palm

This summer GREASE is the word at Broadway Palm! Playing now through August 14, 2021, travel back in time with your favorite teenagers in this light-hearted and nostalgic look at young love. This feel good, rock 'n' roll musical is sure to get everyone dancing in the aisles and singing along to their favorite songs.

Get a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Travel back to Rydell High and the hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their summer romance as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through Greased Lightnin'; Summer Nights; Born to Hand Jive; We Go Together; Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee; You're The One That I Want; Beauty School Dropout; and more!

Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that Broadway Palm is asking guests that are not fully vaccinated to wear a face mask while not eating or drinking. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

Grease is playing at Broadway Palm through August 14, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. There is a summer special for children 18 and under, tickets are just $20 for the meal and the show. Group prices are also available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.