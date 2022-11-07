PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 07, 2022  

The producers of the Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM. Tickets will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is part of the Fifth Third Bank 2022-2023 Broadway Series. The production will run from February 21, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com Facebook.com/PrettyWoman | Twitter.com/PrettyWoman | Instagram.com/PrettyWoman/





