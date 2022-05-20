Opera Naples' Artistic Director Ramón Tebar Honored as Cultural Ambassador With Key To The City of Naples

Ramón Tebar, Opera Naples' Artistic Director, was recognized as a Cultural Ambassador and received an official proclamation and Key to the City of Naples from Mayor Teresa Heitmann and City Council on May 18, 2022 for his work influencing the arts throughout the region.

During the proclamation, Mayor Heitmann praised Tebar and Opera Naples for their dedication to enriching our community through education, philanthropy and a passion for music, highlighting his vision for Opera Naples' Festival Under the Stars. "When Ramón came to me and said 'I want to have an outdoor festival this year in the softball field,' I was surprised," recalled Mayor Heitmann. "But I want to thank you, because it was fabulous and it brought an incredible cultural atmosphere to our softball field, to Cambier Park, and to local tourism. You brought enormous international talent to our community."

Tebar thanked Mayor Heitmann and City Council for their support following the proclamation. "From the very first time I arrived in Naples seven years ago, people have made me feel at home, and now with the Key to the City of Naples, I really do have a home," exclaimed Tebar. "We are trying to make Naples unique in the opera world by making this become a true destination for the arts, because this community sincerely loves and supports the arts."

Born in Valencia, Spain, Tebar has become a world-renowned conductor and pianist, taking on a variety of roles including Artistic and Music director of international symphony orchestras as well as opera companies, and founder and director of music festivals.

Driven by the belief that music is as important to educating future generations as it is to saving their lives, he has founded programs and academies for young artists, as well as collaborated with charitable foundations that treat childhood illnesses.

Upon moving from Spain to the United States, Tebar has held positions at the Palm Beach Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Spoleto Festival (Italy), Florida Grand Opera in Miami, Palm Beach Symphony, Palau de les Arts (Spain), and Santo Domingo Music Festival (Dominican Republic). He is the Founder of the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars and has served as Artistic and Music Director of Opera Naples since 2014. Tebar is also the Principal Conductor Associated of the Orquesta de Valencia, Artistic and Music Director of the Columbus Foundation, and Co-Founder and Music Director of the Arantzazu Festival.

Tebar can be seen all over the world conducting symphony orchestras in London, Munich, Copenhagen, Seoul, Madrid, Amsterdam, Baden-Baden, Cincinnati, Calgary, Saint-Petersburg, Moscow, and in opera houses in Vienna, Berlin, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Buenos Aires, Turin, Parma, Cincinnati, Miami, Colorado and Barcelona. He has also recorded for the best classical labels, such as Decca, Universal Music, Phono Classical and Unitel Classica.

Tebar has been recognized with various honors and awards, including the Henry C. Clark Conductor of the Year Award by Florida Grand Opera in 2010 and 2013, "Top 20 under 40" by the Miami Herald, "100 Españoles" by Marca España, "Luigi Mancinelli" in Orvieto (Italy), and by Rotary Club Spain. In 2014, he was bestowed the Cross of Officer of the Order of Mérito Civil by His Majesty, the King of Spain Felipe VI, in recognition for his cultural accomplishments.

Under Tebar's leadership, Opera Naples's recent season was a major success, showcasing a diverse lineup of 17 world-class opera performances, welcoming more than 5,000 patrons from across the region. Also, more than 3,000 children experienced the wonder of arts through in-school education programming.

Building upon the success of last season's inaugural festival, Opera Naples' II Festival Under the Stars returned in March and was expanded from four days to over a week, with double the performances, and a free Family Community Day. Thousands of patrons from every corner of the community gathered at Cambier Park to experience operas, concerts, recitals and musicals, starring International Artists from around the globe.

For additional information about Opera Naples and its offerings, contact 239-963-9050 or visit www.OperaNaples.org.