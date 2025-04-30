New Musical LEMONADE Will Be Performed at FloridaRep Playlab Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Repertory Theatre has announced that the new musical Lemonade has been selected to be featured in its celebrated PlayLab Festival this spring. The PlayLab, known for championing new works and fresh voices in American theatre, will present a staged reading of Lemonade on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 2:00 PM in the ArtStage Studio Theatre.

Lemonade, created and written by Jesse Corbin, is a heartwarming, vibrant coming-of-age musical about friendship, loss, and self-acceptance, inspired by real news stories of young entrepreneurs fined for operating unlicensed lemonade stands. Fifteen-year-old Timmy and his Best Friend Squeeze are gearing up for another summer at their beloved lemonade stand, a tradition they started with Timmy's late father. But with high school approaching, Timmy feels pressure to move on from “kid stuff.” When a local contest for young entrepreneurs is announced, they're reinvigorated—until Katie, a wealthy neighbor and school “it” girl, opens a flashy Kookie Kart across the street. As rivalry flares, friendships and futures hang in the balance, forcing the teens to confront their insecurities—and realize they may not be so different after all.

With a catchy, pop-rock-EDM-inspired score and an emotionally rich story, Lemonade offers a refreshing theatrical experience that inspires audiences of all ages to lead with love in a polarized world.

The PlayLab Festival provides playwrights, composers, and audiences a crucial opportunity to develop new work in collaboration. Each PlayLab reading is followed by a discussion with the creative team, offering valuable feedback for further refinement.

“We are thrilled for Lemonade to take this exciting step at Florida Rep's PlayLab Festival,” said creator Jesse Corbin, “The show's uplifting spirit and meaningful message make it a perfect fit for PlayLab's celebration of bold, new American theatre.”

“At Florida Rep, we're committed to nurturing stories that resonate deeply with today's audiences,” said Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. “Lemonade is a beautiful, heartfelt musical that captures the challenges and triumphs of growing up in a complicated world. We're honored to support its development and excited for our audiences to be among the first to experience it on its journey to a commercial life in NYC and beyond.”

Florida Rep's Associate Artistic Director Jason Parrish is directing the reading, and music direction is by Stephen Christopher Anthony. Lemonade is produced by Lauren Gardiner and Executive Produced by Cody Lassen & Associates.

