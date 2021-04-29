Naples Players Serves as a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Naples Players has opened its doors during the day as a vaccine clinic, Wink News reports.

Appointments are not necessary, and the clinic is specifically hoping to help people in the hospitality industry.

"When I got to work this morning and they had a flyer on the refrigerator door and I'm like wow, that's right across the street," said Frankie Reid, of Naples. "I'm very happy and trust me I'll be here three weeks on the dime to get that second one."

Reid works three jobs, and previously had claimed that he didn't have time to get the shot, although it was important to him.

"It's easy to say well I've got three jobs and I don't have time, but this was so convenient," Reid said. "There was no way I could get out of getting a shot if it's right across the street from where you work."

"It's important people take things so lightly in this world, but when you reach my age you don't take things for granted," Reid said.

The Naples Players at Sugden Community Theatre will once again offer COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theater also celebrated its opening night on Wednesday with its opening of Calendar Girls. Learn more at https://naplesplayers.org/.

Read more on Wink News.