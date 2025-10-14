NAPLES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Begins October 23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artis–Naples has announced the film lineup for the 17th annual Naples International Film Festival (NIFF), taking place October 23–26, 2025 across multiple venues, including Hayes Hall, Daniels Pavilion, Norris Garden, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at Mercato.

The festival will open on Thursday, October 23, with Opening Night Shorts: Unexpected Outcomes in Hayes Hall, showcasing all seven short films participating in NIFF’s inaugural Short Film Juried Competition. The program celebrates the creativity and storytelling of short-form cinema with works from emerging and established filmmakers.

The festival will close on Sunday, October 26, with a special presentation of The Princess Bride in Concert, featuring a live performance of Mark Knopfler’s score by the Naples Philharmonic, conducted by Jack Everly.

This year’s NIFF features 60 films selected from nearly 1,000 submissions, including 10 narrative features, 12 documentaries, and 38 short films representing 17 countries. The program includes 47 premieres—five world, one U.S., five East Coast, and 36 Florida premieres. Filmmakers will participate in post-screening discussions and panels throughout the weekend.

Opening Night Shorts: Unexpected Outcomes

Among the featured short films are:

Willow and Wu by Kathy Meng, a lyrical story of friendship and identity

Retirement Plan by John Kelly, a dark comedy on aging and reinvention

Learning How to Drive by Tyler Cunningham, a coming-of-age story exploring independence

Xmas Tree by Herman Karlsson, a twisted look at family holiday traditions

Drop Off by Ric Serena, a comedic take on family life

A Friend of Dorothy by Lee Knight, a story of intergenerational connection

The Singers by Sam Davis, a musical exploration of joy and vulnerability

Feature and Documentary Competitions

Narrative features in competition include Hugo André’s Happy as Larry, Ricardo de Montreuil’s Mistura, and Isabel Hagen’s On a String.

Documentary competition titles include Mark Craig’s Apollo 1, Ben Hethcoat and Keita Ideno’s Coroner to the Stars, and Cindy Meehl’s Jimmy & The Demons.

Spotlight Screenings and Cinema Under the Stars

NIFF’s outdoor Cinema Under the Stars series returns to Norris Garden with:

Friday, October 24: The Pantone Guy, directed by Patrick Creadon, profiling the visionary behind the Pantone Matching System

Saturday, October 25: On a String, directed by Isabel Hagen, a narrative feature about artistic ambition and personal balance

Additional highlights include:

Do Us Part by Reed Arnold, a witty story of wedding-day secrets

The Easy Kind by Katy Chevigny, starring Elizabeth Cook as a country artist redefining her voice

For Worse by Amy Landecker, a romantic comedy co-starring Bradley Whitford

Pilgrim by Doug and Scout Purdy, a heartfelt family drama about reconnection

Nonfiction offerings beyond the juried slate include Anxiety Club by Wendy Lobel, featuring Marc Maron and Aparna Nancherla; Dream Touch Believe by Jenna Naranjo Winters, profiling Indigenous sculptor Michael Naranjo; and Silver Screamers by Sean Cisterna, celebrating seniors making their own horror movie.

Ticket Information

Tickets for screenings at Alamo Drafthouse went on sale September 26. Tickets for the Opening Night Film and Party, Closing Night Awards Ceremony, and The Princess Bride in Concert are available now at artisnaples.org/niff.