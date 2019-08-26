MATILDA THE MUSICAL Debuts In South Florida At Area Stage Company Next Month

The Area Stage Company is excited to announce the South Florida premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Friday September 13th, in celebration of its 30th Anniversary.

Based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox), MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Area Stage Company is bringing the show to life for Miami audiences, opening on September 13th, 2019.

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Area Stage Company. September 13 - 29, 2019 with performances Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 5 PM. Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy.,Coral Gables, 33146 . Tickets: $15 - $45 at areastagecompany.com or 305.666.2078.

The production will be directed by the innovative and versatile Miami native Giancarlo Rodaz.

"Roal Dahl's fiercely original work is about doing whatever it takes to stand up for what's right. Growing up as an avid reader, I appreciate a story that makes a strong case for the magic of books. I'm proud and excited to be working on this incredible musical with such a talented cast, most of whom have started right here in our own conservatory," shares Rodaz.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You