Lana Love Joins TheatreZone's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"The Voice" star Lana Love joins the cast of TheatreZone's Home for Holidays, December 9-11, 2022. The show kicks off TheatreZone's 18th season, themed "Romantics and Rockers" for its range of musicals from legends such as Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, Neil Simon, Jimmy Buffett, and iconic eighties rock bands.

Lana Love, who grew up in Naples, is a protégé of Mark Danni's, founder and artistic director of Naples' TheatreZone. Love recently achieved national recognition for her star turn on "The Voice." She ascended to the battle rounds of the show in October, earning raves from judges and a comment from John Legend that, "You should be on Broadway right now. You have the voice for it."

Mark Danni directed Love in TheaterZone's "Tommy" and later she starred in his production of "Sweet Smell of Success," when he gave Love her Actors' Equity union card. She credits Danni with kickstarting her career. "He gave me my start," she says.

"The Voice"' judge John Legend commented on the show, "Lana, I just love your passion, the way you move your body when you sing," a quality that TheatreZone audiences will be treated to in Home for the Holidays. "Lana will contribute her abilities to the cast with the talent that mesmerized "The Voice"'s viewers," said Danni.

Home for the Holidays, an original musical conceived and directed by Danni, is a festive feast of the senses and entertains with beloved and memorable songs and exuberant and unique choreography by Karen Molnar Danni. The cast is attired with extravagantly colorful costumes illuminated for a dazzling effect.

A live orchestra, conducted by TheatreZone's musical director Charles Fornara, accompanies singers in heartwarming holiday classics including "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Winter Wonderland," "I'll Be Home," "Sleigh Ride," "Baby It's Cold Outside," "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy," and many more.

"Our intention is to uplift the spirits at the beginning of a joyous time of the year," noted Danni.

Home for the Holidays performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on December 9 and 10. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. on December 10 and 11. Tickets are $50, $65 or $85, depending on selected seats. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Theatre.Zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone stages its musical productions in the 250-seat G&L theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of Community School of Naples.

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

TheatreZone is located is 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. For the lineup of shows and concerts and to book tickets visit www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352, ext. 1.