LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Begins At Broadway Palm This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present the fabulously fun, award-winning Legally Blonde The Musical, running May 30 through June 28, 2025.

Based on the beloved 2001 film, Legally Blonde The Musical follows fashion-forward sorority queen Elle Woods as she trades Malibu for Harvard Law School in a bold attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, Elle challenges expectations, shatters stereotypes, and discovers she’s far more than just a pretty face.

Performances take place at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Evening shows feature a delicious dinner at 5:30 PM followed by the performance at 7:30 PM. Matinee performances offer lunch at 11:30 AM with a 1:00 PM showtime.

Ticket prices start at $95 for dinner and show, $75 for lunch and show, and $65 for show-only options. Group discounts are available for parties of 20 or more. Student Rush Tickets (show-only) will also be available for $45 with a valid student ID at the box office, with meal upgrades available.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at BroadwayPalm.com, by calling the box office at 239-278-4422, or in person at the theatre.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds