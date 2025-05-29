 tracking pixel
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Begins At Broadway Palm This Weekend

Running May 30 through June 28, 2025.

By: May. 29, 2025
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Begins At Broadway Palm This Weekend Image
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present the fabulously fun, award-winning Legally Blonde The Musical, running May 30 through June 28, 2025. 

Based on the beloved 2001 film, Legally Blonde The Musical follows fashion-forward sorority queen Elle Woods as she trades Malibu for Harvard Law School in a bold attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, Elle challenges expectations, shatters stereotypes, and discovers she’s far more than just a pretty face. 

Performances take place at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Evening shows feature a delicious dinner at 5:30 PM followed by the performance at 7:30 PM. Matinee performances offer lunch at 11:30 AM with a 1:00 PM showtime.

Ticket prices start at $95 for dinner and show, $75 for lunch and show, and $65 for show-only options. Group discounts are available for parties of 20 or more. Student Rush Tickets (show-only) will also be available for $45 with a valid student ID at the box office, with meal upgrades available.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at BroadwayPalm.com, by calling the box office at 239-278-4422, or in person at the theatre. 



