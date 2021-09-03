Kravis Center Announces Change To Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing a change to this season's Regional Arts Classical Concert MUSIC "At Eight" Series. Sir James Galway, scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 3 at 8pm has been replaced by The New York Philharmonic String Quartet.

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet, features Frank Huang (Concertmaster), Cynthia Phelps (Principal Viola), Carter Brey (Principal Cello) and Qianqian Li (Principal Second Violin). All four are members of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, multiple prize winners, have appeared as concerto soloists with the Philharmonic and orchestras around the world. They have also appeared frequently in the Philharmonic's chamber music series at David Geffen Hall and Merkin Concert Hall.



The New York Philharmonic String Quartet Program:

+ Mozart, Quartet No. 19 in C Major, k. 465, "Dissonance"

+ Joel Thompson, "In Response to the Madness"

+ Webern, "Langsamer Satz"

+ Beethoven, Quartet in F minor, Opus 95, "Serioso"

Tickets for the new concert go on sale to the general public on Saturday, October 2, at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm. For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.