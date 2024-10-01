KILLERS OF KILL TONY is Coming to BBMann Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regulars and fan favorites from “Kill Tony”, the #1 live podcast in the world, bring their standup show on the road with “Killers of Kill Tony”, coming to Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on May 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 4, at 10:00AM.

Building upon the success and energy of “KIll Tony”, "Killers of Kill Tony" showcases the diverse talent pool of comedians who have graced the stage of the original podcast with their wit, humor, and unique comedic styles. “Killers of Kill Tony” will feature your favorite characters doing their longer standup sets, all in one night.

The current “Killers of Kill Tony” lineup includes Kam Patterson, Ari Matti, Hans Kim, David Lucas, and Hans Kim. This lineup is subject to change. Performance Date / Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025 – 7:00pm* Ticket prices: $38.75* - $78.75* *All showtimes are approximate and subject to change. Ticket price does not include sales tax or processing fees.

