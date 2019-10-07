Just For Laughs Announces Line-up For October 11

Comedy/variety show JUST FOR LAUGHS returns to The Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs October 11, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center. The show includes comedians, songs, sketches and a musical improvisation. Comedian Carmen Vallone, of Comedy Night School and Last Comic Standing-fame, will be joined by Sheena Reagan, Charles Calabritto and Kyle Brandle. Brandle recently wowed the Orlando Fringe Festival with his comedy play One Night at Louie's.

Accompanist Lin Hart returns to the show having brought down the house with her unique interpretation of "Rainbow Connection" at the July performance. She will join vocalists including Judith Santos and emcee Frank Blocker. Santos is well-known for her adept improvisation skills as part of the long-standing group Stage 2 Improv, who regularly perform at the Sugden Theatre, Stage Door Players and all over Southwest Florida. Blocker hosts the event and is best known for his years at Manhattan's Stage Left Studio in long-running solo shows and appearances with the notorious Forbidden Kiss LIVE!

The event utilizes a variety show format to introduce and feature four comedians over the course of the evening sprinkled with songs, sketches and a bit of audience interaction. Part of Center for Performing Arts' "Second Friday" series featuring live theatre, JUST FOR LAUGHS takes place every three months in rotation with FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! and the STAGED READING SERIES.

JUST FOR LAUGHS performs October 11, Friday, 7:30pm, at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Beach, Florida. 239-495-8989. Tickets are $20 www.artcenterbonita.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You