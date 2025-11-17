Juanita Lolita, Stephen Henry and More to Perform Stand-Up at Florida Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Rep's stand-up comedy nights return with comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone performing from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays in Florida Rep's intimate Bunch Performance Hall. The comedy events continue December 19 with featured comedian Juanita Lolita and opening act, Stephen Henry. On January 2, Carl Guerra headlines with opening act Kathy McSteen.



Tickets for individual events start at $25 per person with a minimum two-drink purchase. Seating is limited; advanced reservations are recommended. or by calling or visiting the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Florida Rep's ongoing mission to make arts, especially theatre, accessible to every segment of the community.



Florida Rep's Bunch Performance Hall is adjacent to the Arcade Theatre and can be accessed from Hendry St. between First St. and Bay St. The new entertainment space will have café-style seating and concessions featuring soft drinks, beer, wine, and cocktails. Parking is available in Florida Rep's parking lot located on Bay Street. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Comedian acts are subject to change without prior announcement. Recommended for audiences sixteen and up.



About the comedians…



Juanita Lolita

headlines on December 19. Lolita's comedy career began when a coworker signed her up for an open-mic night. Within one year she was performing for over 7000 women at a church conference in Atlanta and since then has performed throughout the country. Juanita was voted "Best of the Bay" with Creative Loafing Magazine, a finalist for "Florida's Funniest Person" Rooftop comedy and recently, a finalist in "The World Series of Comedy" Las Vegas. She has been featured on NBC, ABC, and CTN. Her Latin flair and hillbilly background have quickly become a crowd favorite. Juanita takes pride in the fact that she can make you laugh hysterically without profanity. Her comedy focuses on observations from everyday life that we can all relate to and she closes out each show with her much anticipated ‘list of things she doesn't understand.' Comedian Stephen Henry opens for Lolita.



Carl Guerra

headlines on January 2. Guerra started performing stand-up comedy in the New York metro area as soon as he graduated from college. He honed his craft at such clubs as Dangerfield's, The Comic Strip, and The Improvisation. He also performed on the nationwide college circuit and on such TV shows as Star Search and Evening at The Improv. Now Carl Lives in South Florida and performs regularly in comedy clubs, country clubs, at corporate events, and on cruise ships. He can entertain an audience with his clever observations, improvs, characters, and guitar, without relying on profanity or sophomoric humor. He has also opened for Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Julio Iglesias, Paul Anka, Debbie Reynolds, George Benson, Ray Romano, and Rosie O'Donnell. Comedian Kathy McSteen joins Guerra as the opening act.

