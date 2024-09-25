Josh Canfield Joins the Cast of ANYTHING GOES at Gulfshore Playhouse as Billy Crocker

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to scheduling conflicts, the role of Billy Crocker in the highly anticipated Gulfshore Playhouse production of Anything Goes will be played by Broadway’s Josh Canfield (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago; Television: Survivor).

Anything Goes opens November 1, 2024, with previews starting October 27, at the new Baker Theatre and Education Center (100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, FL) and Gulfshore Playhouse cannot wait to open this dazzling production in its brand-new theatre. Tickets are available at GulfshorePlayhouse.org.



Mr. Canfield will be leading the cast alongside Sarah Bowden (Broadway & National Tour: Moulin Rouge) as Reno Sweeney. The cast also includesSara Esty (Broadway & National Tour: An American in Paris; Off-Broadway: A Chorus Line) as Hope Harcourt, Mike Labaddia (Gulfshore Playhouse: Bedlam's St. Joan, Higher) as Moonface Martin, Maya Santiago (National Tour: On Your Feet) as Erma, Michele Ragusa (Broadway: Titanic, Ragtime, Young Frankenstein; Gulfshore Playhouse: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Evangeline Harcourt, David Baida(National Tour: In the Heights; Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me) as Elisha Whitney, and Kilty Reidy (Broadway: In My Life, The Drowsy Chaperone) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. The cast also includes Jay Aubrey Jones as Captain, Abbey Friedmann as Purity, Miya Heulitt as Chastity, Kennedy Perez as Virtue, Kirsty Fuller as Charity, Josh Levinson as Spit, and Christian David Tinajero as Dippy. The Ensemble includes Rachel Revellese, Val Moranto, Alex Hayden Miller, Jack Wunsch, Graham Keen, Darrell T. Joe, Andrew Winans, and Sarah Dearstyne.

The creative team behind this production features some of the theatre industry's most talented professionals from across the country. The show is directed by Gulfshore’s own Kristen Coury (Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, My Fair Lady), with music direction by Trevor M. Pierce (National Tour: Anything Goes; Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Stompin’ at the Savoy gala). The show will be choreographed by Sara Brians (Broadway: Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, White Christmas) and the Associate Director is Dann Dunn (Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Midsummer). Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill Playhouse, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Laguna Playhouse), costume design by Mary Folino (Walnut Street Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, Into the Breeches, Camelot), and sound design by Victoria Deiorio (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman, Steppenwolf Theatre).

