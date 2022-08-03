Jim Gaffigan 2022 THE FUN TOUR Adds 3rd Show at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jim Gaffigan 2022 The Fun Tour adds 3rd show to their dates at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, September 23 at 7PM and Saturday, September 24 at 7PM and just added third show at 9:30PM.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10AM for the 9:30PM show online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. The Fort Myers dates are presented by Outback Presents and PFM.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes' 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his 8th stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, and will star as the role as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also be heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph which is premiering June 17th.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light - with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the "King of Sundance."

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob's Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan has won two Emmy awards for his humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

For more dates and info go to: www.jimgaffigan.com