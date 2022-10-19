Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to Florida Rep

The show opens Friday, Oct 28 and runs through November 13.

Oct. 19, 2022  
After several weeks of flood remediation and repairs from Hurricane Ian, Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre is now ready to welcome audiences to the first main stage production of its 25th anniversary season.


"Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help," a new, situational comedy by Katie Forgette, opens Friday, Oct 28 and runs through November 13. As a gift to the community, Florida Rep is offering free admission for B-section seating at the 7 PM performance on Saturday, October 29. Limited free seating available; advance reservations required.

Tickets are $63/$59 for regular performances, with discounted previews offered at $39/$35 on October 25 - 27 and may be purchased by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053 or by visiting www.floridarep.org.

"Our local community was battered by the storm, and like all of us at Florida Rep, has been working diligently to salvage, recover, and repair our properties in an attempt to return to 'normal,'" said Greg Longenhagen, Producing Artistic Director. "We think our friends and neighbors need a good laugh to lift their spirits and our production of "Incident" promises to do just that."

"Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" is set in 1973 and centers around the O'Sheas, a family just like any other in town: middle-class, Irish, Catholic, and well-behaved. Nineteen-year-old Linda is left to tell her younger sister about the birds and the bees, and chaos ensues when their parish priest overhears the bawdy details. Father Lovett confronts the family about the "corruption of their daughter's soul," and it takes every O'Shea to save the family name from public ridicule!

The production stars ensemble member David Breitbarth, Emma Geer, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Carine Montbertrand, and Suzanne O'Donnell.

Ensemble member Chris Clavelli directs and is joined by an expert creative team including set designer Jim Hunter, costume designer Kim Griffin, lighting designer Julie Duro, sound designer Katie Lowe, and ensemble stage manager Audrey M. Brown.

Florida Rep's production of "Incident at our Lady of Perpetual Help" is sponsored by Mary Ann and Martin McLaughlin and Alexandra Bremner, in memory of Eunice Bremner.



