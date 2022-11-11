Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HA! HA! HO! The Holiday Show Opens In The Off Broadway Palm

Nov. 11, 2022  

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents HA! HA! HO! THE HOLIDAY SHOW playing now through December 25, 2022. This all-new musical revue is written by Southwest Florida resident and Broadway Palm favorite Victor Legarreta.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue. Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two! There is something for everyone in this holiday revue that will warm your heart and is guaranteed to get you in holiday spirit.

HA! HA! HO! THE HOLIDAY SHOW is playing now through December 25, 2022. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.



