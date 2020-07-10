Gulfshore Playhouse Welcomes Ashley Dewji To Board Of Directors

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, has announced Ashley Dewji has joined the board of directors. Comprised of esteemed philanthropic, business and community leaders, the board provides valuable insight on strategic communications, financial and cultural initiatives drawing from their varied industry experiences.

A private banker with J.P. Morgan, Dewji will join as chair of the planned giving council for Gulfshore Playhouse, with fellow board member, David Wilson. She will also serve as a member of the finance committee.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley and her new insights and unique talents," said Kristen Coury, Gulfshore Playhouse founder and producing artistic director. "She will be a great complement to the profound experience, dedication, generosity and wisdom of our current board members."

Dewji developed a passion for music and theater at a young age, traveling with her family to New York City where they would attend a handful of Broadway shows. She went on to act in her high school version of "Footloose," and has a love for Broadway shows, both on and off stage.

Dewji, originally from Toronto, Canada, relocated to Naples in 2017 as a banker, who works with clients on investments, capital advisory, wealth advisory, trusts, and estate strategies. In 2007, she joined the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Boston and has since held roles in the firm's Los Angeles and Dallas offices. Dewji received her accounting degree, with honors, from York University and is most passionate about the advancement and education of women as a means to break the cycle of abdication. She is also a candidate for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation.

President of the Boys and Girls Club of Collier County NextGen Philanthropy Group, Friends Circle, and serves as a board member for the Greater Naples Area Planned Giving Council, Dewji is devoted to the growth of not-for-profits close to her heart. Other organizations she has worked with include Junior Achievement and Feed America.

Dewji joins Gulfshore Playhouse board of directors: Steve Akin (board chairman), Erika Aron, Patty Baker, David Drobis, Tom Gallagher, Nizar H. Ghoussaini, Tim Habbershon, Jenny Housh,Jason Hunter Korn, Don McCulloch, Sandi Moran, Jack Nortman, Tony Panzica, Gail Kern Paster, Susan Regenstein, Tennille Sevigny, Rich Struthers, Pat Sweet and Dave Wilson.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff and members of the greater community.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

