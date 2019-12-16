Gulfshore Playhouse To Kick Off The New Year With NATIVE GARDENS

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theatre, will kick off the new year with "Native Gardens," one of the top new comedies taking the country by storm. The play will be presented at the Norris Center Jan. 11-Feb. 2, 2020.

Written by one of the nation's top playwrights and also named on American Theatre's "Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights of 2018-19," Karen Zacarias' "Native Gardens" has been wildly popular among regional theatres since it premiered in 2016 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Directed by Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director for Gulfshore Playhouse, "Native Gardens" explores timely issues of culture and race in a captivating comedic setting, that's also heartwarming.

The play centers on two neighbors: Pablo and Tania, an ambitious young couple expecting their first child, who have just moved next door to community stalwarts Frank and Virginia and their prize-worthy English garden. What begins as a friendly civil dispute over a fence line erupts into a no-holds-barred turf war where cultures, classes and tastes hilariously clash. Nobody comes out smelling like a rose in this brilliant, smash-hit comedy of bad manners.

In addition to Coury, the creative team for "Native Gardens" includes David Arsenault, Scenic Designer; Jimmy Lawlor, Lighting Designer; Renee Baker, Costume Designer; John Kiselica, Sound Designer; and John Patrick, Vocal Coach.

Free pre-show discussions take place Jan. 12, 15, 26 and 29 where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also stick around for post-show conversations on Jan. 16 and 19. The Script Club will meet on Jan. 14 for further in-depth discussion on the play.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





