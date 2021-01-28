Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gulfshore Opera Presents WORLD OF LLOYD WEBBER

Performances run January 29-February 4.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Gulfshore Opera has announced World of Lloyd Webber, a concert where opera meets Broadway. Performances run January 29-February 4.

World of Lloyd Webber features nationally acclaimed tenor Glenn Seven Allen.

Allen is garnering critical acclaim on theatre, opera, and concert stages throughout the United States as a consummate singing actor, lauded for his dynamic interpretations of heroes and leading men, alike. Mr. Allen was hailed by Opera News as an "Edwardian matinee idol, giving by far the most detailed dramatic performance." This past season, Mr. Allen starred as Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain with New York City Opera. He also performed in New York City Opera's production and Benefit Concert of Candide at Carnegie Hall and Lt. Cable in South Pacific with Annapolis Opera.

Joining Glenn are sopranos Lauren Davis and Nadia Marshall who both have roots in Southwest Florida. The dynamic trio of versatile artists will perform songs and ensembles from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Aspects of Love, and Jesus Christ Superstar accompanied on piano by Brian Holman.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.gulfshoreopera.org/.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore


Related Articles View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories   Shows
Klea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas and Lora Lee Gayer to Headline Gulfshore Playhouse Broadw Photo

Klea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas and Lora Lee Gayer to Headline Gulfshore Playhouse Broadway Cabaret Series

Winners Announced For The Naples Players Readers Theatres Annual Playwright Competition Photo

Winners Announced For The Naples Players Readers Theatre's Annual Playwright Competition

FOOTLOOSE Comes To Naples Baker Park Photo

FOOTLOOSE Comes To Naples' Baker Park

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm Photo

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • ASF Presents PLAY CLUB As Part Of ASF Insights
  • New Date Announced for Jo Koy at Alabama Theatre
  • VIDEO: Birmingham Children's Theatre Presents Cardboard Puppet Production, HOPE'S HOLIDAY