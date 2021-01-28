Gulfshore Opera Presents WORLD OF LLOYD WEBBER

Gulfshore Opera has announced World of Lloyd Webber, a concert where opera meets Broadway. Performances run January 29-February 4.

World of Lloyd Webber features nationally acclaimed tenor Glenn Seven Allen.

Allen is garnering critical acclaim on theatre, opera, and concert stages throughout the United States as a consummate singing actor, lauded for his dynamic interpretations of heroes and leading men, alike. Mr. Allen was hailed by Opera News as an "Edwardian matinee idol, giving by far the most detailed dramatic performance." This past season, Mr. Allen starred as Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain with New York City Opera. He also performed in New York City Opera's production and Benefit Concert of Candide at Carnegie Hall and Lt. Cable in South Pacific with Annapolis Opera.

Joining Glenn are sopranos Lauren Davis and Nadia Marshall who both have roots in Southwest Florida. The dynamic trio of versatile artists will perform songs and ensembles from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Aspects of Love, and Jesus Christ Superstar accompanied on piano by Brian Holman.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.gulfshoreopera.org/.