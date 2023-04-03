Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16

Greg's newest book The King of Late Night is a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16

Greg Gutfeld, The King of Late Night Tour with Special Guest Tom Shillue comes to Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW on July 16, 2023 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office.

Greg Gutfeld, host of the #1 rated late night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer in support of his newest book The King of Late Night (Release date July 25).

Greg's newest book The King of Late Night is a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto. With his signature wit and whip-smart humor, Greg reveals never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it's like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape. Greg Gutfeld is a 5 times New York Times bestselling author, satirist, humorist, and magazine editor.

Don't miss this chance to see Greg as you've never seen him before for a night of unforgettable entertainment, joined by special guest comedian, Tom Shillue.




Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE
​​​​​​​Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast and creative team of Morning After Grace by Carey Crim, directed by Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director.
Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival Photo
Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival
Florida Repertory Theatre will hold its PlayLab Festival May 4 – 7 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The 2023 PlayLab lineup includes five plays reflecting Florida Rep's mission to produce a wide variety of work by emerging and well-established writers.
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April Photo
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for 'Nunsense' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off Photo
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.

More Hot Stories For You


Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16
April 3, 2023

Greg Gutfeld, The King of Late Night Tour with Special Guest Tom Shillue  comes to Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW on July 16, 2023 at 7PM.
Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACEGulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE
March 31, 2023

​​​​​​​Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast and creative team of Morning After Grace by Carey Crim, directed by Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director.
Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab FestivalFlorida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival
March 31, 2023

Florida Repertory Theatre will hold its PlayLab Festival May 4 – 7 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The 2023 PlayLab lineup includes five plays reflecting Florida Rep's mission to produce a wide variety of work by emerging and well-established writers.
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In AprilNUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April
March 30, 2023

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for 'Nunsense' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-OffBoca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
March 24, 2023

The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.
share