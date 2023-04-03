Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16

Greg Gutfeld, The King of Late Night Tour with Special Guest Tom Shillue comes to Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW on July 16, 2023 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office.

Greg Gutfeld, host of the #1 rated late night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer in support of his newest book The King of Late Night (Release date July 25).

Greg's newest book The King of Late Night is a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto. With his signature wit and whip-smart humor, Greg reveals never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it's like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape. Greg Gutfeld is a 5 times New York Times bestselling author, satirist, humorist, and magazine editor.

Don't miss this chance to see Greg as you've never seen him before for a night of unforgettable entertainment, joined by special guest comedian, Tom Shillue.