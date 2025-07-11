Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grants $50,000 to the Broward Performing Arts Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the second consecutive year, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation is supporting the education and enrichment programs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The generous donation of $50,000 was made to the Broward Performing Arts Foundation on behalf of Genesis Motor America and Genesis automotive dealers throughout South Florida.

“Genesis Inspiration Foundation is dedicated to empowering young people to experience an education through the arts,” said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. “We are grateful to work with nonprofit partners like Broward Performing Arts Foundation to increase accessibility, spark imagination, and bring the transformative power of the arts to more children across the country.”

The Broward Performing Arts Foundation raises funds to support the Broward Center’s innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives and community engagement activities.

“We appreciate the generosity of the Genesis Inspiration Foundation in supporting all that we do for students in our community,” said Senator George S. LeMieux, Broward Performing Arts Foundation Board Chair. “Through our programming we are educating, inspiring, and touching the lives of more than 105,000 students annually.”

The donation was celebrated with special guests at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center on the Broward Center campus. Guests included Robert Vinson, Senior Manager, Regional Marketing Operations, Genesis Motor America, and Ryan Case of Rick Case Automotive Group, who represented the Genesis automotive dealers in South Florida. They enjoyed a sneak peek of some Broward Center Summer Theater Camp sessions and were treated to a dynamic performance of “Supercali-fragilisticexpialidocious” from the talented teens in the Young Professionals student group who are preparing for their production of Mary Poppins Jr. on stage in early July at the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater.

The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, which opened in the fall of 2014, houses classrooms and a coaching studio, integrated technologies for distance learning and the JM Family Studio for teaching, rehearsals, recitals, camps and intimate performances. Programs are designed to encourage artistic expression and appreciation through the performing arts and include classes, workshops, master classes, performances and lectures for children, teens and adults of all ages.

For nearly 40 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center’s innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. In the decade between 2010 and 2020, the Foundation successfully completed two capital campaigns raising nearly $100 million to restore, renovate and renew the Broward Center campus and the Parker Playhouse (now known as The Parker).

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America’s premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 850 performances each year to more than 600,000 patrons, displaying a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center also manages The Parker, an iconic Fort Lauderdale venue, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org

About The Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at GenesisInspirationFoundation.org.