For Mental Health Awareness Month, ArtServe Highlights Psychological Benefits of Art

For Mental Health Awareness Month, ArtServe will kick off its upcoming exhibit, "Wellness Exhibition: Fostering Mental and Emotional Health-An Artist's Journey Through Healing" with a free, public opening reception on Fri., April 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by MyPsychiatrist.com and Broward Health, the April 21 reception features a panel discussion of top local psychology professionals and a local artist. Moderated by Funding Arts Broward Director of Administration Kat Sierra, the panel includes:

Dr. Peter Ventre, Founder and Managing Partner of

MyPsychiatrist.com

MyPsychiatrist.com Dr. Manoushka Saintil, Family Therapist for Broward County Public Schools

Heather Palacios, Founder of Wondherful, a non-profit dedicated to preventing suicide

David H. Hepburn, a South Florida-based artist, photographer and filmmaker

The evening will begin with a group "mindful meditation," followed by a welcome introduction and music from the Abstract Citizen jazz quartet.

Produced in part thanks to a grant from Broward Cultural Division and Culture Builds Florida, admission to both the reception and the exhibit are free.

Also sponsored by MyPsychiatrist.com and Broward Health, ArtServe's mental health-themed art exhibit runs through Fri., June 16, 2023, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

ArtServe curated the "Wellness" exhibit from local artists' submissions like Parkland-based Lori Arbel, who is also a therapeutic art coach, as well as a gallery owner. Entries were welcomed from adults, as well as from students in the eighth grade through college.

"It's long been known in medical circles that art is a highly effective form of therapy that encourages non-verbal communication and healing when people are often unable to speak for whatever the reason," ArtServe executive director Jason Hughes said. "Exploring self-expression through the outlet of various artforms can create a safe space that helps many embrace and sort through their own personal difficulties."

According to the American Art Therapy Association, there are over 5,000 art therapists practicing nationwide who provide services for individuals, families, and communities through active art-making, creative processes, applied psychological theory and human experience within a psychotherapeutic relationship.

A solo exhibit entitled "Story of a Woman's Journey" produced by Deborah Strelkow will run concurrently to the "Wellness" exhibit at ArtServe.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.